Gold Prices Hit Two Months Lowest

Beirut: Gold prices fell today to their lowest level in two months, affected by concerns over renewed tensions in the Middle East. Spot gold fell to USD 4,380.62 per ounce after earlier dropping to its lowest level since March 26. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.6 percent to USD 4,377.10. According to Qatar News Agency, other precious metals also experienced declines. Spot silver fell 3 percent to USD 72.37 per ounce. Platinum lost 1.4 percent to USD 1,890.81, with both metals hitting their lowest levels in nearly a month. Palladium fell 1.9 percent to USD 1,364.26.