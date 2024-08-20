Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley receives an American solidarity delegation

Jericho - Ma'an - The Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, Dr. Hussein Hamayel, stressed the important and pivotal role of the peoples of the free world in supporting and backing the Palestinian people and exposing the crimes of the Israeli occupation against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem. This came during Governor Hamayel's reception of an American solidarity delegation in the presence of Jericho Mayor Abdul Karim Sidr. The governor added that the American people, through their ongoing demonstrations in various American states, in marches and universities, clearly expressed their rejection of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and their rejection of American support for the occupying state, and this reflects the living conscience of the American people. The governor stressed that what is required today from the entire world is to stop the crime of genocide being practiced against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. For his part, Abdul Karim Sidr pr aised the international solidarity of the peoples of the world with our Palestinian people, and that the Palestinian people are grateful to all international supporters and sympathizers who reflect all the meanings of humanity and rejection of injustice. Sidr added that the Jericho Municipality named a street after the American pilot "Aaron Bushnell" who sacrificed his life in expression of his rejection of the crimes of the occupation and American support for the occupying state. At the end of the meeting, Governor Hamayel expressed his thanks to the solidarity delegation for their humanitarian stance, which contributes to conveying the message of our people, which is that the Palestinian people are an ambitious people working to achieve their rights to freedom and independence. At the end of the meeting, the governor, the mayor and the American solidarity delegation visited Aaron Bushnell Street. Source: Maan News Agency