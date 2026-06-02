Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Graid Technology Launches VROC(TM) by Graid Technology with 24-Month Roadmap and Tier 1 OEM Support

VROC&trade; by Graid Technology brings active development, Intel&reg; Xeon&reg; 6 platform support, and no-cost upgrades to an established CPU-based NVMe RAID foundation.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Graid Technology, creator of SupremeRAID™ and global steward of Intel® VROC, today announced VROC™ by Graid Technology, a rebranded and actively developed platform with a 24-month roadmap delivering new features, expanded platform support, and long-term investment for existing and future customers.

Intel® VROC has served as the CPU-based software RAID foundation for Intel-powered enterprise servers across Tier 1 platforms worldwide. Under Graid Technology's stewardship, the product transitions from sustained maintenance into active development with no disruption to existing deployments.

The VROC™ by Graid Technology roadmap includes:

  • Intel® Xeon® 6 platform support - including Oak Stream (Diamond Rapids) - with no-cost upgrades for existing Intel® VROC customers

  • Hardware key elimination via UEFI licensing, simplifying procurement and lifecycle management

  • New client and workstation capabilities co-developed with Tier 1 OEM partners

  • SupremeRAID™ coexistence support, enabling CPU-based RAID and GPU-accelerated RAID on the same Intel® Xeon® platform

Tier 1 OEM partners Lenovo and Supermicro have endorsed Graid Technology's stewardship and contributed to the updated roadmap.

"VROC™ by Graid Technology is built on the same proven foundation that enterprise customers have trusted for years," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology. "Our commitment is straightforward - preserve that continuity while delivering the active development, OEM collaboration, and next-generation Intel® Xeon® platform support that the market has been asking for."

Support for Intel® VROC under Graid Technology is available today. VROC™ by Graid Technology branding and feature updates roll out through OEM and channel partners starting Q3 2026. For more information, visit graidtech.com.

Find out more at Computex Taipei, June 2-5, Booth R0502.

About Graid Technology
Graid Technology is the creator of SupremeRAID™, the world's first GPU-based RAID controller, and the global steward of Intel® Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel® VROC). Graid Technology delivers RAID solutions that maximize NVMe storage performance and data protection for enterprise and high-performance computing infrastructure. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with global operations and R&D in Taiwan. Visit graidtech.com.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1172004/graid-img-06012026.png

Media Contact
Andrea Eaken, Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA
(866) 472-4310
info@graidtech.com

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.



Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Pages

Recent Posts

Quick Links

Copyright © 2026 qatarpress All Rights Reserved.