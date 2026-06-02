Graid Technology Launches VROC(TM) by Graid Technology with 24-Month Roadmap and Tier 1 OEM Support

VROC™ by Graid Technology brings active development, Intel® Xeon® 6 platform support, and no-cost upgrades to an established CPU-based NVMe RAID foundation.
SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Graid Technology, creator of SupremeRAID and global steward of Intel® VROC, today announced VROC by Graid Technology, a rebranded and actively developed platform with a 24-month roadmap delivering new features, expanded platform support, and long-term investment for existing and future customers.
Intel® VROC has served as the CPU-based software RAID foundation for Intel-powered enterprise servers across Tier 1 platforms worldwide. Under Graid Technology's stewardship, the product transitions from sustained maintenance into active development with no disruption to existing deployments.
The VROC by Graid Technology roadmap includes:
Intel® Xeon® 6 platform support - including Oak Stream (Diamond Rapids) - with no-cost upgrades for existing Intel® VROC customers
Hardware key elimination via UEFI licensing, simplifying procurement and lifecycle management
New client and workstation capabilities co-developed with Tier 1 OEM partners
SupremeRAID coexistence support, enabling CPU-based RAID and GPU-accelerated RAID on the same Intel® Xeon® platform
Tier 1 OEM partners Lenovo and Supermicro have endorsed Graid Technology's stewardship and contributed to the updated roadmap.
"VROC by Graid Technology is built on the same proven foundation that enterprise customers have trusted for years," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology. "Our commitment is straightforward - preserve that continuity while delivering the active development, OEM collaboration, and next-generation Intel® Xeon® platform support that the market has been asking for."
Support for Intel® VROC under Graid Technology is available today. VROC by Graid Technology branding and feature updates roll out through OEM and channel partners starting Q3 2026. For more information, visit graidtech.com.
Find out more at Computex Taipei, June 2-5, Booth R0502.
About Graid Technology
Graid Technology is the creator of SupremeRAID, the world's first GPU-based RAID controller, and the global steward of Intel® Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel® VROC). Graid Technology delivers RAID solutions that maximize NVMe storage performance and data protection for enterprise and high-performance computing infrastructure. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with global operations and R&D in Taiwan. Visit graidtech.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Eaken, Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA
(866) 472-4310
info@graidtech.com
SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.
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