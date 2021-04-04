GTA Starts the Implementation of “Simplified Tax Declaration Form” on Qatari Companies

General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced the start of the implementation of “simplified tax declaration form”. This form must be submitted by tax-exempt permanent companies and establishments owned by Qatari citizens and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens, whose capital is less than one (1) million Qatari Riyal and annual revenues are less than five (5) million Qatari Riyal.

Based on the circular No. (2 of 2021) issued by GTA on submitting the tax declaration of the companies owned by Qatari citizens and GCC citizens and exempted from income tax, the companies whose capital is one (1) million Qatari Riyal and above or annual revenues are five (5) million Qatari Riyal and above must submit the tax declaration and financial statements verified on the Authority’s approved tax declaration form, as GTA clarified.

As part of facilitation provided by the Authority for the companies owned by Qatari citizens and GCC citizens, the period of submitting the tax declarations of all companies included under this category of the year 2020 has been extended for additional four months.

Source: Government of Qatar