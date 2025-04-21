Gulf Seminar in Doha Deliberates on Role of National Committees for International Humanitarian Law

Doha: The Gulf Seminar on the Role of National Committees for International Humanitarian Law commenced in Doha, aiming to promote respect for and implementation of international humanitarian law and strengthen cooperation among national committees in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

According to Qatar News Agency, the seminar was organized by the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law (NCIHL) and attended by key figures, including HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, heads and representatives of the national committees for international humanitarian law in GCC countries, Regional Legal Coordinator for the Middle East at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Dr. Omar Makki, and Legal Advisor for the ICRC’s mission in Kuwait, Dr. Moaz Al Hadhli. A number of invited guests and legal professionals from various government entities were also present.

In his opening remarks, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Chairperson of NCIHL Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi emphasized the seminar’s aim to enhance respect for international humanitarian law in the participating countries. He highlighted the importance of aligning national legislations with international obligations to ensure the protection of human life and dignity during armed conflicts, thereby bolstering the rule of law.

HE Al Suwaidi described the event as an opportunity to review successful activities and experiences, which could be further utilized and applied in the GCC countries. He praised the tangible efforts and initiatives made by the GCC countries in enforcing international humanitarian law through legislation, training, and awareness promotion.

Sharing these successful experiences among GCC countries is seen as a key strength for national committees for international humanitarian law (NCIHLs), offering a platform for collaboration, building on accomplishments, and avoiding previously encountered challenges, His Excellency noted.

HE Al Suwaidi also pointed out that the accumulated Gulf expertise serves as a source of inspiration and support in creating NCIHLs’ work mechanisms that enhance their regional and global effectiveness in this critical field. He emphasized the importance of collective work and effective coordination among Gulf committees as essential for upgrading implementation mechanisms at the national level and unifying efforts in awareness, training, and rehabilitation.

The seminar represents an opportunity for productive conversation, collective thinking, and planning for the future. Deliberations during this seminar are expected to have a significant impact on boosting the operation of these committees and developing the necessary tools to serve shared humanitarian objectives, His Excellency stated.

Participants reviewed the activities of the Gulf NCIHLs and commended the initiative of organizing this seminar as a pioneering event in the Gulf region. They appreciated Qatar’s leading role in promoting the authority of international humanitarian law.

Rapporteur of NCIHL in Qatar, Khaled Mohammed Al Khamees Al Obaidli, presented a working paper outlining the establishment of NCIHL and its significant initiatives, while Dr. Al Hadhli presented a similar paper on the NCIHLs and ICRC in enforcing international humanitarian law.

Additionally, Dr. Makki reviewed contemporary challenges facing international humanitarian law and discussed appropriate remediation mechanisms to mitigate the humanitarian impact of wars and crises on innocent victims.