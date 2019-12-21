H.E Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali: Remarkable progress in Qatar’s horseracing

Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, the successful Qatar International Derby Festival, was organised over two days at QREC Al Rayyan Park. His Excellency the Minister lauded the remarkable progress of the racing events organised by QREC in Qatar and QREC's role in promoting Qatar's equestrian sports.

QREC has demonstrated its commitment to Qatari jockeys, said His Excellency the Minister, through the training and qualifying programme and their regular training camps in South Africa. The QREC's programme has started to pay off with eight Qatari jockeys riding and doing well at the Festival races. Qatar's horseracing will see more progress in the future given the current positive development of all disciplines of Qatar's equestrian sport.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club