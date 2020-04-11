H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed presides over first virtual meeting of Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis.

The Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis held its first virtual meeting under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation.

The meeting came in the wake of the Cabinet’s approval of the Committee’s formation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah launched the “UAE Volunteers” platform to consolidate volunteering efforts nationwide.

Opening the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed members of the Committee and stressed the importance of enhancing and unifying efforts in light of global efforts to combat COVID-19.

Sheikh Abdullah said, “The UAE is the home of everyone both citizens and residents and we are capable of addressing challenges with solidarity and cooperation.” “We look forward to collaborating with the competent authorities to document our national experience, and history will remember the exceptional role of various organizations, personnel, and volunteers for their sacrifices and efforts to overcome the current situation,” he stated.

“We are stronger now, thanks to the unity and cooperation of our people, as well as the solidarity of all residents to preserve the advancements of our homeland and the safety of citizens and expatriates,” he added.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the tasks and responsibilities approved for the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis in order to support the efforts of personnel in various bodies led by the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Sheikh Abdullah pointed at the importance of developing a clear and consistent framework for volunteering in the country, remarking that the UAE Volunteers platform would address the needs of society while supporting volunteers at the national level.

He stressed the importance of monitoring public sentiment and opening channels of communication with the community in a way that would reinforce the leadership’s vision and support the government’s priorities.

UAE Volunteers was launched in collaboration with governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as the private sector and public benefit associations, to promote volunteerism across the UAE and utilize the talents of community members through field-based and virtual volunteerism.

The platform’s partners are the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, the Ministry of Education, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, the National Media Council, Abu Dhabi Media, Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, and Abu Dhabi School of Government.

Other organisations involved include Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat), Etihad Airways, Emirates Foundation, Emirates Red Crescent, and HQ Worldwide Shows.

The Committee’s members include H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; and Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs