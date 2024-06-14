Hassan Turan congratulates journalists on Iraqi Press Day

Kirkuk The Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, Hassan Turan, congratulated the press family on the National Day of the Iraqi Press. He said in the congratulatory telegram: The Iraqi press has been distinguished by a career full of giving and has contributed to documenting different eras of the contemporary history of Iraq, indicating that Iraqi journalists have proven to the whole world their ability to take the lead in historical and professional responsibility despite the risks. He praised the efforts made to guarantee the rights of journalists, calling at the same time to activate the laws and decisions that guarantee the protection of the Iraqi journalist while performing his professional duty in transmitting and documenting events. Source: National Iraqi News Agency