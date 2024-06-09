HBKU Holds Academic Network for Development Dialogue (ANDD) Conference

Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) hosted this year's Academic Network for Development Dialogue (ANDD) Conference, in collaboration with Qatar University (QU), Al-Quds University (AQU) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA). The conference attracted academics and practitioners for robust discourse concerning the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With the theme "Sustainable Development Goals Unpacked: Ethics, Policies, and Culture," the conference paid particular attention to the ethical, policy, and cultural dimensions of the SDGs as well as fostering knowledge exchange, dialogue, and capacity building among participants. This year's ANDD Conference also included a series of panel discussions on the interplay between ethics, policy, culture and the SDGs. Each session featured moderators and panelists collaborative partners, including Al-Quds University, Qatar University, and the UN House, as well as acade mic institutions from across the Gulf region. In her closing remarks, Prof. Mariam Al Maadeed, Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies, Qatar University, and ANDD's first chair and founding member, expressed her pride in the ANDD's impactful achievements and contributions to sustainable development across the region. She also highlighted the release of the First Edition of the ANDD Paper Series, published by QU Press, as well as the ANDD Online Master Class Course on Research Fundamentals, which witnessed the registration of more than 2300 participants. Speaking after the conclusion of the ANDD Conference, Dr. Evren Tok, Associate Dean, CPP, said: "We were undoubtedly honored to bring this year's conference to HBKU. Doing so reflects the CPP's consistent ability to gather experts from across the region and further afield to discuss a wealth of issues shaping public policy discourse. We do this without losing sight of our commitment to educating and nurturing future generations of public professiona ls, many of whom are already engaged in the research and studies concerning the SDGs and related topics." The CPP conducts cutting edge research on policy challenges facing Qatar, the region, and the world. It aims to be one of the leading public policy schools in the region and the world, acting as a bridge and hub for innovative policy solutions across a range of issues. Source: Qatar News Agency