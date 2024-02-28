Health Ministry receives medical aid from UAE Red Crescent

A plane loaded with medicines, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority arrived Wednesday in Lattakia International Airport, according to SANA reporter. The cargo was delivered at the airport to the Ministry of Health in the presence of the Minister, Hassan al-Ghabbash, the Governor of Lattakia, Amer Hilal, the Emirati ambassador to Damascus, Hassan Ahmed al-Shehhi, in addition to the head of ERC delegation, Director of the Volunteer Department, Khalfan Sarhan Al Rumaithi. The UAE aid arrived at the port of Lattakia via a ship containing about 196 tons of medicines and medical equipment, along with 10 buses with a capacity of 36 passengers to transport medical staff working in hospitals. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency