HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, announced the launch of HeatPro, a new thermal series of cameras designed to provide affordable all-weather deterrent and alerts. It is especially useful in perimeter protection and fire prevention applications.

The HeatPro Series Cameras feature deep-learning thermal video analytics for perimeter protection, and object temperature measurement and fire detection with real-time alarms. Features like accurate human/vehicle classification, visual and auditory alarms for perimeter protection, and speedy temperature exception alarms for fire prevention make them ideal for SMB (small and midsize business) applications.

Perimeter defense with AI

When securing a perimeter, higher accuracy and a low false alarm rate can help reduce operation costs. The HeatPro Series achieves this by developing powerful video analytics based on Deep Learning algorithms, radically reducing false alarms.

The cameras focus on short-range perimeter protection (0-50meters), where they deliver target detection and classification. The use of AI means that the cameras can distinguish between a person and a vehicle. This comes in especially useful when the two targets are close together. Traditionally, they can only be recognised as one ‘target’, but intelligent algorithms mean that they can be detected separately, increasing accuracy.

Thermal cameras are also able to easily locate potential threats in zero visibility conditions, where a conventional camera could not. They do this by detecting the latent radiation emissivity of an object, so not relying on visible light. This means they can operate in all-weather conditions and the darkest night. They also don’t emit light, which means their presence is not obvious, making them useful in scenarios where they need to be hidden.

The HeatPro Series is also designed to be efficiently and quickly installed, with a simple, three-step deployment, bringing setup time down to 30 seconds. Traditionally thermal cameras require specialist engineers to configure and double check, takes both extra time and energy. HeatPro cameras have been designed with installation time and effort in mind – they are simpler to install and so installers can spend more time correctly configuring for optimum operations, and the lowest false alarm rate possible.

Temperature measurement for fire prevention

The HeatPro Series is also equipped with the ability to measure temperature. This process is very useful in a scenario where overheating could lead to fires. The camera can provide non-contact temperature measurement for fast and visible detection. This means that action can be taken earlier, potentially preventing a fire from the very beginning. The camera can trigger a fire alarm faster than a smoke sensor.

The temperature measurement function can also be used to help check any potential overheating issue and troubleshoot problems.

The series contains a number of different models and options, with bullet and turret forms, and Bi-spectrum or single lenses. The cameras can be built into a number of solutions, for instance seamlessly working with NVRs, AX PRO alarm systems, and even Hik-Connect for real-time mobile alerts by phone. They can be used in various scenarios – not least: residential buildings, offices, construction sites, car parks, retail outlets and warehouses.

“Dedicated to bringing professional protection solutions to the mass market, these cameras provide perimeter protection with unparalleled accuracy, and fire detection with superlative sensitivity”, says Stefan Li, Director of Thermal Products at Hikvision. “Hikvision HeatPro Series provides professional protection made simple.”

Click here to find out more about HeatPro.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1477088/1.jpg