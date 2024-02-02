Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces the Approval and Issuance of U.S. Conditioning Patent

Approval and Issuance of U.S. Conditioning Patent

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that a patent application entitledMethod of Eliminating Hematopoietic Stem Cells/Hematopoietic Progenitors (HSC/HP) In A Patient Using Bi-Specific Antibodieshas been allowed to be issued as a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"I am excited by the decision of the United States Patent and Trademark Office to allow this patent application. This is a significant addition to the patent protection for CDX which remains one of our key product candidates for the future. This also solidifies our Company's position as a leader in the area of conditioning bone marrow transplants".

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

