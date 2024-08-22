HH Khalid bin Hamad directs GSA to distribute 2022 achievement bonuses to athletes

Manama, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), has instructed the GSA to distribute bonuses to athletes who achieved significant success for Bahrain in 2022. This initiative by HH Shaikh Khalid reflects his commitment to acknowledging and rewarding athletes for their outstanding contributions, which have highlighted Bahrain's position regionally and internationally. His directive reflects his support for the Kingdom's sports sector and his commitment to encouraging athletes to continue their pursuit of excellence. Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, GSA CEO, thanked HH Shaikh Khalid for his initiative and affirmed that the necessary arrangements are being made to ensure that these bonuses are distributed to the deserving athletes, further inspiring them to achieve even greater success for Bahrain. Source: Bahrain News Agency