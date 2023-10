Manama, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee issued Edict (15) of 2023 regarding the registration of the Bahrain Minifootball Association.

The federation will carry the registration number (44) in the sports federations at the GSA.

Source: Bahrain News Agency