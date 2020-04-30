HH the Amir Inspects Production of Ventilators

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited yesterday the Research and Development Center at Barzan Holdings affiliated to the Ministry of Defence at their headquarters in the Qatar Science and Technology Park to view the production lines for the manufacturing of the (Savr-Q) ventilators.

During the visit, HH the Amir listened to an explanation about the production lines of the (Savr-Q) ventilators. Barzan will produce the ventilators through a strategic partnership with the American company Wilcox, in order to cover the health sector’s requirements in the country, and to export abroad in light of the increased global demand for ventilators for the treatment of those affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The company is estimated to produce 2,000 devices per week.

Source: Government of Qatar