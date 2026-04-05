HH the Amir Meets Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs to Discuss Bilateral Relations

Lusail: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at Lusail Palace. The meeting was held on the occasion of the Kuwaiti minister's visit to the country. According to Qatar News Agency, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed greetings from HH the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing wishes for health and happiness to HH the Amir and prosperity for the Qatari people. In response, HH the Amir sent his greetings to the Kuwaiti Amir, wishing wellness and progress to the Kuwaiti people. The meeting focused on discussing the strong relations between Qatar and Kuwait and exploring ways to enhance them. Both sides also deliberated on the latest regional developments and their respective efforts, alongside other topics of mutual interest. HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khu laifi, and senior officials were present at the meeting. The Kuwaiti delegation included several accompanying members.