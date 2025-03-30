HH The Amir Performs Eid Al Fitr Prayer with Citizens in Lusail

Lusail: HH The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer alongside citizens at the Lusail praying area this morning. The prayer was attended by several dignitaries, including HH Personal Representative of HH The Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem. Also present were a number of Excellencies sheikhs and ministers, members of the Shura Council, ambassadors, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited by the state.

According to Qatar News Agency, Sheikh Dr. Yahya Bati Al Nuaimi delivered the Eid khutbah. He emphasized that Eid is a day of joy for those who fasted and prayed sincerely for the sake of Allah. He highlighted that Eid is a day of honor for the humble and steadfast and a day of kindness, connection, and compassion. The Muslim holidays are a time for celebrating acts of devotion and seeking acceptance, success, and guidance from Allah Almighty.

In his address, His Eminence acknowledged the challenging circumstances faced by brothers and sisters in Gaza, who have been displaced and have lost loved ones. He affirmed that faith in Allah and trust in the promise of His Messenger, peace be upon him, bring comfort to the heart. He concluded by expressing hope, stating that relief follows hardship and ease comes after difficulty.