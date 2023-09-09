HH the Amir Sends Congratulations to President of Tajikistan

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the anniversary of his country’s independence day.

Source: Qatar News Agency

