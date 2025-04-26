HH the Deputy Amir Sends Condolences to President of Iran

Doha: HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the victims of the explosion at Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to Qatar News Agency, the condolence message was sent following a tragic incident at the port, which resulted in multiple casualties. The Deputy Amir expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian leadership and people during this difficult time.