Hippocratic AI CEO Munjal Shah To Speak on Generative AI in Health Care at 3rd Annual West Coast Digital Health Care Innovation Summit

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Munjal Shah, the CEO of Hippocratic AI, a startup building a large language model for non-diagnostic health care applications, will speak on the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence in health care at the 3rd Annual West Coast Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit , held in La Jolla, California, on Feb. 6-7.

Since co-founding Hippocratic AI in 2022, Shah has been at the forefront of developing a safety-focused LLM for applications such as patient education, chronic care management, and administrative assistance. His company aims to revolutionize health care by addressing the critical shortage of sector professionals through "super-staffing," using AI to expand access to quality care.

The DHIS summit is a gathering of thought leaders and innovators in the field of digital health care, from medical professionals to entrepreneurs. It will provide an ideal platform for Shah to discuss the potential and challenges of integrating AI into health care services. His talk is expected to cover a range of topics, including the ethical considerations of AI in health care, the importance of safety and reliability in AI-driven medical applications, and how AI can bridge gaps in equity and access.

In addition to covering the role and impact of generative AI in health care, the broader agenda at the summit will cover topics such as the pursuit of commercial contracts with large health care enterprises, financing trends in digital health, the influence of the regulatory landscape on digital health in an election year, and the reinvention of clinical trials through digital health technologies. Other areas of focus include the potential transformation of value-based care, the intersection of healthtech and fintech to enhance patient affordability and the concept of incentivizing patients for healthy behaviors. The summit will culminate with the presentation of the 2024 Digital Healthcare Innovator Award.

For more information about the 3rd Annual West Coast Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit and to register for the event, please visit dhis.net/west.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI's mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was founded by a group of physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI is backed by two of the pioneering healthcare investors in Silicon Valley-General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz - and has received a total of $67 million in funding. For more information on Hippocratic AI's performance on 100+ Medical and Compliance Certifications, go to www.HippocraticAI.com .

About Munjal Shah

Munjal Shah is co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI, a generative AI and health care startup launched in 2022. Prior to Hippocratic AI, Shah built several machine learning and computer vision startups, which were eventually acquired by Google and Alibaba. Shah is an angel investor with more than 42 investments in startups and 23 investments in early-stage venture funds. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of California San Diego and a master's in computer science with an emphasis on AI from Stanford University.

Contact: Press Team

press@hippocraticai.com

SOURCE: Hippocratic AI