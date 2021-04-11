His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani PEARL TREE sheds maiden tag

PEARL TREE (FR) (Joshua Tree x Prairie Pearl) proved an easy winner of the Prix de la Duchesse Anne, a maiden for 3-year-olds over 2,400 metres at Nantes, France on Saturday, 10 April. It marked the first victory in three-outing career for the representative of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani. The bay colt who was coming off a third at Royan less than a fortnight ago.

Ridden by Julien Guillochon on Saturday, the Henri-Alex Pantall-trained PEARL TREE immediately charged into the lead before drawing clear in mid-stretch. On reaching the line, the winner had pulled three and a half lengths clear of the Deutsches Derby entry SIAMAK (GER) (Isfahan x Seven Shares). NISRY (FR) (Rajsaman x Nisea) finished two lengths further in third.

Bred by the Haras de Victot, the three-year-old Pearl Tree is a son of Joshua Tree and Prairie Pearl (Le Havre). The latter won three of her eight career starts.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club