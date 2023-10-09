HM King, HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister congratulated by Speaker

Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, has extended sincere congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on Bahrain's historic achievements at the 19th Asian Games, following its success in bagging 20 medals, which enabled it to top Arab countries, and secure the ninth Asian position in the 45-nation tournament.

Al Musallam also congratulated His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President.

He commended the efforts exerted by Bahraini athletes at various sporting events to honour the kingdom, under HM the King's leadership.

Source: Bahrain News Agency