HM King issues Decree 65/2023

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued Royal Decree 65/2023 appointing an ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on a proposal by Foreign Affairs Minister, and following the approval of the Cabinet.

Under the decree, Shaikh Khalifa bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa was appointed as ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs shall implement the provisions of this decree, which comes into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette.

Source: Bahrain News Agency