Following the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the advent of the New Hijri Year 1445, the Royal Court will distribute the annual contribution through the Sunni and Jaffari endowments’ directorates to the charity societies an…

Following the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the advent of the New Hijri Year 1445, the Royal Court will distribute the annual contribution through the Sunni and Jaffari endowments’ directorates to the charity societies and maatams, Hussaini community centres.

Source: Bahrain News Agency