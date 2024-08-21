HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa congratulated by HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa

Manama, Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Consort of HM the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), received a cable of congratulations from His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), on the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the SCW. HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman emphasised SCW's achievements and efforts in advancing the status of Bahraini women, attributing these successes to the leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bin Ibrahim. Source: Bahrain News Agency