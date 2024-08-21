HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim congratulated by Shaikh Salman bin Abdullah bin Hamad

Manama, Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Consort of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), received a cable of congratulations from Shaikh Salman bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Vice Chairman of the Higher Urban Planning Committee, on the 23rd anniversary of the SCW. Shaikh Salman bin Abdullah emphasised the significant role of Her Royal Highness, which has greatly contributed to enhancing the role of Bahraini women in the comprehensive development process under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Source: Bahrain News Agency