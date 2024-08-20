HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister thanked by HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa

Manama, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today received a cable of thanks from the Consort of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, in response to HRH's congratulations during the Cabinet session marking the 23rd anniversary of the SCW. HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim emphasised the significance of the SCW, noting it's numerous achievements under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Her Royal Highness emphasised the important role of the Government of Bahrain, led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in supporting the Council's mission, which has been instrumental in further elevating the status of Bahraini women across various sectors. HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim underscored the successful integration of women's needs across national development plans, empowering Bahraini women to contribute effectively alongsid e men to drive the Kingdom's progress and development. Her Royal Highness expressed her gratitude to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting His Majesty the King's vision for the Kingdom's continued growth and prosperity. Source: Bahrain News Agency