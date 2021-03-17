SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — At its 2021 Intelligent Collaboration New Product Launch, Huawei today announced the global launch of HUAWEI IdeaHub Board, the industry’s first collaboration whiteboard that features optical anti-blue light technology. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the technology eliminates harmful blue light and color cast to provide a vivid display and safe visual experience. HUAWEI IdeaHub Board also features innovative functions such as wireless projection and smart writing to enhance user experience across education and training sessions, local meetings, and open discussions.

“The rapid acceleration of the digital economy has made digital work and education the new normal for every organization and individual. HUAWEI IdeaHub series, which was released last year, are brand-new productivity tools designed to help users across various industries adapt to this new normal and achieve device-cloud synergy collaboration,” said Pan Yong, Vice President of Huawei Intelligent Vision & Collaboration Product & Solution Sales Dept. He later added, “The brand-new HUAWEI IdeaHub Board is the latest addition to this series. It is specially designed for smart classrooms, meeting rooms, and open office spaces, facilitating smarter and more efficient collaboration.”

Our growing dependence on digital screens has made eye health a primary concern for an increasing number of people. To address this, HUAWEI IdeaHub Board implements 4K optical blue-light proof technology to block the harmful blue light from the light source and protect users’ eyes. By way of comparison, conventional software-based anti-blue light technology and eye comfort mode cannot completely filter out harmful blue light. They also tend to add a yellow tint to the screen, causing visual fatigue and affecting color recognition. Using spectrum offset technology to block the harmful blue light from the light source, HUAWEI IdeaHub Board ensures low-blue light, color calibration, and ambient light adaptation.

Screen projection and whiteboard writing are two of the most commonly used functions in both smart education and offices. Taking this into account, HUAWEI IdeaHub Board offers unique features to enhance user experience. The dropdown bar projection function, based on the Cast+ technology, allows users to project content from a phone to the large screen without installing additional apps. Equally, users can control their phones from the large screen. Users need not worry about safety as the privacy protection function ensures personal information won’t be shared during the projection.

HUAWEI IdeaHub Board uses zero-gap bonding technology, and innovative software capabilities to deliver a smooth writing experience with an ultra-low writing latency of 35 ms. This makes writing on the Board as easy as using pen and paper. Meanwhile, the intelligent text and graphic recognition and email sharing functions deliver a more efficient experience than traditional whiteboards.

Available in 65” and 86”, HUAWEI IdeaHub Board is suitable for both floor and wall mount, and it can be flexibly deployed in classrooms and offices.