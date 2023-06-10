Hundreds of persons from Daraa countryside join the comprehensive settlement process in Qasr al-Houriyat center

The comprehensive settlement process in Daraa province continued according to the items proposed by the State.Hundreds of those who are willing to have their files settled from Busra al-Sham area, Daraa countryside, joined the comprehensive settlement…

The comprehensive settlement process in Daraa province continued according to the items proposed by the State.

Hundreds of those who are willing to have their files settled from Busra al-Sham area, Daraa countryside, joined the comprehensive settlement process in Qasr al-Houriyat center, Daraa city.

Last Thursday, 2200 persons joined the comprehensive settlement process in Qasr al-Houriyat center, Daraa city, which the competent authorities has reopened to settle the status of the wanted persons and deserters from military service.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency