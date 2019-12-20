Hyundai Motor Presents Vision for Human-Centered Future Cities through Smart Mobility Solutions at CES 2020

Hyundai Motor to present human-centered future mobility vision at CES 2020

PAV, PBV and the Hub to be connected to enrich lives of city commuters

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor will take the stage at CES 2020 to present its vision for mobility and cities of the future.

Hyundai will unveil its first concept Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) as part of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) landscape. The use of airspace is expected to alleviate road congestion and give back quality time to city commuters.

*Personal Air Vehicle – Vehicle for air transportation / Urban Air Mobility – Ecosystem and services utilizing PAVs

Hyundai’s vision continues with its Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV). This highly customizable concept with autonomous driving feature allows for limitless possibilities to turn the vehicle to be more than just a means of transportation.

These two smart mobility devices will come together at the Hub, which will be located throughout cities in the future and used as community spaces.

*Hub – Take off/Landing point for PAVs and arrival/departure point for PBVs. Also serves as place for community activities

Hyundai Motor’s innovative smart mobility solutions, including the PAV, PBV, and the Hub, will be showcased at Hyundai’s CES press event to be held at 3 p.m. on January 6 at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center 2F Oceanside B.

