Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim Al Malki’s ZYZZYVA (Siyouni x Zanatiya) raced to an impressive victory in AIN KHALED CUP following an awkward start in the THOROUGHBREDS (Class 2) feature at the Al Uqda Racecourse turf on Thursday. The 6yo had impressed many when he second in the Gr 3 Dukhan Sprint last month. This time round, starting off Gate 1 in the six furlong sprint, Tomas Lukasek ridden Zyzzyva put up a determined run on the home straight to land the feature by half a length beating a Gassim Ghazali trained duo — Khalifa Bin Sheail Al Kuwari’s SIR ARTHUR DAYNE (Sir Prancealot x Shoshoni Wind) and UNBUTTON (Cable Bay x Undress). While Alberto Sanna helmed Sir Arthur Dayne to runner up spot in what was the colt’s shortest trip in Qatar so far, Marco Casamento guided Unbutton to third a further length and a quarter back.

Umm Qarn’s JABIR (Al Mamun Monlau x Maleehah) registered a win for the first time since November 2019 when the Alban Elie de Mieulle trained horse landed the PUREBRED ARABIAN CONDITIONS at Al Uqda Racecourse on Thursday. Fourth over the trip at Al Rayyan Park last time out, the 5yo bay horse built on that and was given a fantastic ride by Carlos Henrique in the 2200m run. In the process, Jabir led a one two for the trainer with Soufiane Saadi guiding Al Shaqab Racing’s Zalej Al Cham to second place a length and a quarter behind the winner.

Umm Qarn’s ABIDA (Dahess x Altesse D’aroco) had shown promise on her first three starts finishing in top three each time. On Thursday, the Alban Elie De Mieulle trained mare entered the winner’s circle for the first time when she landed the LOCAL PUREBRED ARABIAN HANDICAP (85 & below) in a close finish. Ridden by Soufiane Saadi in the 2100m run, Abida had Francoise Herholdt ridden Zaman neck and neck in the final 50m, and the former managed to keep her spot by half a length at the post.

Injaaz Stud’s MAKE A WISH (No Nay Never x Saturn Girl) had finished behind Khalifa Bin Sheail Al Kuwari’s Luchador last time the two ladies met last month. That changed on Thursday when the two Gassim Ghazali trained mares swapped places in the THOROUGHBRED CONDITIONS (Fillies & Mares) (Class 2) at Al Uqda Racecourse. Soufiane Saadi ridden Make A Wish made a late surge over the field to take a fine victory with Alberto Sanna ridden Luchador finishing runner up. The win was Saadi third on the day.

Abdulatif Hussain al-Emadi’s AL ADHEED (Footstepsinthesand x Wild Anthem) improved his excellent strike further when he entered the winner’s enclosure for the fifth time this season. The Bader Al Balushi trained horse had Soufiane Saadi for company in the LOCAL THOROUGHBRED CONDITIONS sprint and the duo had little trouble winning on his first outing around Al Uqda Racecourse. The six furlong sprint saw Al Adheed finish with a flourish beating Anas Al Seyabi ridden Al Faisaliya by a length and three quarters.

H.E. Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Thani’s ASPETAR (Al Kazeem x Bella Qatara) stayed true to his favourite status after following up his fourth-place finish in the H.H. The Amir Trophy (Group 1) with a victory in the THOROUGHBRED CONDITIONS (Class 2) at Al Uqda on Thursday. The Julian Colin Smart gelding was given a go ahead by Tomas Lukasek on the home straight and the 6yo was off and away to win by three and a half lengths in front of Soufiane Saadi ridden Pazeer.

Al Shaqab Racing’s LATAM (TM Fred Texas x Ajdabya) registered his second victory this season with an impressive run on the home straight at the Al Uqda Racecourse on Thursday. In the PUREBRED ARABIAN HANDICAP (90 & below), the Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki trained horse had Anas Al Seyabi for company, and while the two stayed in the rear half of the field early on, they had moved up by the time the straight was on, and then steadily went past the rest to win by three lengths.

Sheikh Abdullah Thani Al Thani’s AL HINDI (Sleeping Indian x Lucilla) had shown promise on turf on many occasions this season, and the Gassim Ghazali colt built on that to register his first win this term with an impressive run on the straight to land the LOCAL THOROUGHBRED HANDICAP (4yo & older) (70-90). Ridden by Marco Casamento in the 2200m start, the 4yo colt tracked leaders before lining up wide on the home straight and then displaying a late turn of foot to win by half a length.

Noora Racing Limited’s QUEPOS (Al Tair x Bonnett) was out of depth in HH The Amir Silver Sword last time round but bounced back well in the PUREBRED ARABIAN NOVICE PLATE at Al Uqda Racecourse on Thursday. The Alban Elie De Mieulle trained colt was helmed by Soufiane Saadi in the seven furlong start and the duo did well to win by a nose. In the process Quepos led a one-two for the trainer after Carlos Henrique guided Hakida to runner up spot.

