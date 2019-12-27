Ibrahimovic set to return to AC Milan

Milan, Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return to AC Milan, the Italian club confirmed Friday, DPA reported.

The 38-year-old signed a six-month contract with an option to extend for another season. Ibrahimovic will be in Milan on January 2 and undergo obligatory medical examinations.

The 18-time Italian champion on Friday evening teased the announcement by releasing a seven-second video announcing "IZ COMING," leaving little doubt about the striker's return.

Ibrahimovic played in Milan from 2010 to 2012 and won one of his four Italian titles there. Milan are currently ranked eleventh in Serie A.

He left the US club Los Angeles Galaxy in mid-November after two seasons.

Source: Bahrain News Agency