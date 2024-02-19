ICJ to hold public hearings on Israel’s policies in the occupied Palestinian territories

The Hague, The International Court of Justice in The Hague (ICJ)will begin on Monday holding public hearings on the legal consequences arising from Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including Jerusalem(al-Quds). 'The sessions come in the context of the United Nations General Assembly's request to obtain an advisory opinion from the court on the effects of the Israeli occupation that has continued for more than 57 years,' Palestinian WAFA news agency reported. The sessions will continue for six days between 19 and 26 February. 'During the sessions, the court is scheduled to hear briefings from 52 countries - an unprecedented number in the history of the court - in addition to the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the League of Arab States,' WAFA said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency