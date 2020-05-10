In celebration of Europe Day, EU Flag drapes Burj Khalifa and ADNOC.

In Celebration of Europe Day, the EU Flag and the statement: European Union: “Stronger Together” draped Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s Headquarters, one of the UAE capital’s tallest skyscrapers.

Europe Day is held on 9th May every year to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the 70th anniversary of the historic ‘Schuman declaration’. At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French Foreign Minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable ever again.

His vision was to create a European institution that would share and manage coal and steel production. A treaty creating such a body was signed just under a year later. Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the foundation of what is today the European Union.

The European Union is the largest donor of development aid in the world as well as the biggest contributor of climate finance. The EU takes various political actions to reduce poverty and offers grants to developing countries. Furthermore, the EU is the world’s largest single market and it is the most open market to developing countries globally.

In a statement to WAM, the Ambassador of the European Union, Andrea Matteo Fontana and the EU Delegation to the UAE were delighted to see Burj Khalifa and the ADNOC building light up as a token of friendship and they expressed their gratitude for the UAE’s friendly gesture, especially during these unprecedented times where people cannot meet and celebrate together.

Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs