Including 169 journalists.. The number of martyrs in Gaza has risen to /40/ thousand and 139 martyrs since last October 7

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today, Monday, that the number of victims of the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to /40/ thousand and 139 martyrs and /92/ thousand and 743 wounded since October 7, 2023, including 169 journalists. The Gaza Health Ministry stated in a statement: The occupation forces committed 3 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, of which 40 martyrs and 134 wounded arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours, noting that thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them. For its part, the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip announced in a statement today that the number of Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli occupation forces has risen to 169 since the start of the war last October, after the martyrdom of journalist Ibrahim Marwan Muharab. The office indicated that journalist Muharab was killed by Israeli occupation forces while covering an incursion carried out by Israeli military vehicles in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. In its statement, it condemned the targeting of Palestinian journalists, holding the occupation responsible for the crimes of killing journalists. The office called on the international community, international organizations, and organizations concerned with journalistic work in the world to "deter the occupation and prosecute it in international courts for its ongoing crimes and pressure it to stop the crime of genocide and stop the crime of killing and assassinating Palestinian journalists." In the same context, the Palestinian News Agency "Wafa" said that a number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured today, Monday, when the occupation aircraft bombed a house in Nusairat in the central Gaza Strip, noting that "four martyrs and a number of injured arrived at Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, after the occupation aircraft targeted a house in southern Nusairat in the central Gaza Strip." It explained tha t a number of civilians, including children, were injured with varying degrees of injuries after the occupation's warplanes targeted a residential apartment in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.