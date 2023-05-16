Insilico Medicine Appoints Michael Bayewitch as VP, Business Development and Strategy

Abu Dhabi, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, has appointed Michael Bayewitch, PhD, as Vice President (VP) of Business Development and Strategy. Based on the U.S. West Coast, Dr. Bayewitch will work closely with Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO, Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO and CSO, and Michelle Chen, PhD, Chief Business Officer. He is responsible for driving business development activities and developing attainable operation strategies to support Insilico’s continued growth.

Dr. Bayewitch is an accomplished industry veteran with more than 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including in due diligence and in/out-licensing transactions, focusing on oncology, autoimmune diseases, and respiratory diseases. Prior to Insilico Medicine, he worked for international mid- and large-size pharmaceutical companies including ITI Life Sciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., and EOC Pharma, and most recently served as Executive Director of International Business Development for Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, where he performed opportunity identification, analysis, and forecast resulting in multiple licensing deals.

“As we witness the rapid development of the pharmaceutical industry and the dramatic innovation of AI technology, Insilico sees increasing demand for internal staff as more pipelines are entering the clinical stage,” said Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine. “In this promising and challenging year for Insilico, we look forward to accelerated growth supported by Dr. Bayewitch’s combined expertise.”

Having graduated from University of California at Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Microbiology, Dr. Bayewitch continued his studies at Weizmann Institute of Science Rehovot. He subsequently worked as a post-doctoral research associate at Salk Institute, where he focused on myelin specific proteins.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, is connecting biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, immunity, central nervous system diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases. In early 2023, the Company opened the Insilico Medicine Generative Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing Research and Development Centre in Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest AI-powered biotechnology research center. The R&D hub brings together global talent in artificial intelligence and software development to expand the capabilities of Insilico’s end-to-end AI-driven drug discovery platform, Pharma.AI, explore aging research and sustainable chemistry, and support the digital transformation of healthcare in the region.

For more information, visit www.insilico.com

Attachment

Brita Belli Insilico Medicine 475-225-0843 brita@insilico.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8839753