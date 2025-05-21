Invest Hong Kong Global Outreach Campaign Connects Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East to Engage with Emerging Markets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2025 – Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the Hong Kong government’s investment promotion arm, announced today (20 May 2025) that its Director-General and leadership team has completed duty visits to emerging markets in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East this month, actively promoting Hong Kong’s business advantages and opportunities in overseas markets, fostering mutual engagement and deepening economic and trade exchanges between Hong Kong and these markets. The team participated in various local events, meeting with chambers of commerce, business leaders, and company representatives.

Director-General of the Investment Promotion Ms Alpha Lau, Assistant Director-General Mr Charles Ng, Acting Assistant Director Loretta Lee, and other senior leaders visited Türkiye, Hungary, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, Qatar, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Romania, actively promoting Hong Kong’s business advantages and opportunities. They emphasised Hong Kong’s unique position under “One Country, Two Systems,” actively expanding into emerging markets, deepening international exchanges and cooperation, and showcasing the complementary strengths between the city and the mainland.

From 11 May to 14 May 2025, Chief Executive Mr John Lee, joined with Acting Assistant Director Loretta Lee, led a trade delegation to Qatar and Kuwait. During the visit, Mr Lee witnessed the signing of three MoU, two of which were signed in Qatar with the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and the Qatar Businessmen Association, and one was signed in Kuwait with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, aimed at strengthening economic ties and fostering greater cooperation between the two regions.

Ms Alpha Lau visited emerging markets along the Belt and Road including Istanbul, Budapest, and Cairo from 10 to 20 May, meeting with local chambers of commerce, investment promotion agencies, foreign economic relations committees, export promotion agencies, and company representatives to promote Hong Kong’s business advantages and opportunities. She attended multiple business seminars co-organised by chambers of commerce, business associations, and foreign economic relations committees, seeking new business opportunities for Hong Kong and hosted two media roundtable discussions to share Hong Kong’s story with local media.

The Investment Promotion Agency established new advisory offices in Cairo, Egypt last year and Izmir, Türkiye this year to facilitate local investment attraction efforts.

Simultaneously, Mr Charles Ng visited Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and Casablanca, Morocco, from 11 May to 16 May 2025. In Côte d’Ivoire, Mr Ng spoke at a CEO Forum and engaged with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry to highlight Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector in the Belt and Road Initiative. In Morocco, he met with various financial institutions and professional associations to emphasize Hong Kong’s robust financial markets and innovation ecosystem. Mr Ng also met with local media to promote Hong Kong’s business advantages.

Mr King Leung, Global Head of Financial Services, FinTech & Sustainability, and Ms Angelica Leung, Head of Consumer Products, also visited emerging markets in the Middle East and Europe. Mr Leung met with representatives from local financial institutions in Oman, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi to discuss opportunities for digital and technological collaboration between the two regions. They also connected with retail and luxury brand leaders in Bucharest, tapping into emerging markets like Romania and demonstrating why Hong Kong is the ideal location to set up a regional headquarters to grow and thrive across the region’s fast-growing retail and luxury sectors.

Ms Lau said, “In addition to reaching out to traditional markets, Invest Hong Kong is also enhancing its efforts in attracting investment from emerging markets, creating more collaboration opportunities. Overseas companies are looking to seize opportunities to expand their business in Asia, especially now as the global economy faces unprecedented challenges and the global supply chain hub is undergoing change. Invest Hong Kong will closely align with the One Belt One Road initiative and the trend of cooperation among the Global South Markets, deepening international exchanges and cooperation, actively promoting cross-border investment, capital market collaboration, and technological innovation exchanges while providing tailored one-stop support services for enterprises in establishing and expanding their businesses in Hong Kong and the broader region.”