Invest Qatar and CCPIT Strengthen Economic Cooperation Between Qatar and China

Beijing: The Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (Invest Qatar) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) have engaged in discussions to enhance the economic relationship between Qatar and China. The focus was on expanding cooperation in the investment sector, aiming to fortify the economic ties between the State of Qatar and the People’s Republic of China.

According to Qatar News Agency, the discussions took place during a meeting in Beijing between HE Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, the Chief Executive Officer of Invest Qatar, and HE Ren Hongbin, the Chairman of CCPIT. The meeting underscored the potential for increased collaboration in the investment sector, the exchange of ideas between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and the strengthening of international cooperation within industrial and supply chains.

This meeting forms a significant part of Invest Qatar’s ongoing high-level business roadshow. In collaboration with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), the roadshow is being conducted across key Asian markets, including China and Japan. Its objective is to highlight Qatar’s investment opportunities and to establish stronger connections with international investors, business leaders, and other key stakeholders.