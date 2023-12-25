Iraqi Resistance targets US occupation base in Syria’s Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor

Baghdad, The Iraqi resistance, carried out a drone attack on the Green Village base in Syria's Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor countryside. 'In continuation of our approach to resisting the US occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, our fighters attacked the occupation base in the Green Village deep inside Syria with drones', the resistance said in a statement on Monday, stressing their continued crushing of enemy strongholds and bases. Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Iraqi resistance has been repeatedly firing missiles and launching drones against US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency