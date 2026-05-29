Israeli Air Strikes Result in 18 Fatalities in Southern Lebanon

Beirut: Israeli air strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon have killed at least 18 people and injured several others, according to Lebanese state media.

According to Qatar News Agency, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that civil defense teams recovered four bodies, including children, after a strike targeted a house in the town of Adloun. Another strike on the outskirts of the same town reportedly killed eight Syrians.

Additional strikes hit a building in the town of Abbassiyeh, resulting in four fatalities, while two more individuals were killed in Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr.

Separately, an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle on the Abbassiyeh-Tyre road caused several injuries.

Lebanese authorities say the overall death toll from Israeli attacks since the escalation of hostilities has risen to 3,355, with more than 10,000 people injured.

The strikes come despite an ongoing truce agreement that took effect on April 16 and was extended for a second time on May 15 for an additional 45 days, amid growing international concern over worsening humanitarian and security conditions in the region.