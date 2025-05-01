Israeli Airstrike on Jabalya Camp Kills Palestinian, Injures Two

Gaza Strip: A Palestinian girl was killed and two others were injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Qatar News Agency, Israeli occupation forces bombed the Qleibo area, north of Jabalya camp, resulting in the death of a girl and injuries to two citizens who were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals in the Strip had received 18 martyrs and 77 wounded in the past 24 hours. The statement noted that the ongoing attacks, following the occupation’s violation of the ceasefire agreement since March 18, have resulted in 2,326 martyrs and 6,050 wounded.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have launched an aggression against the Gaza Strip, leading to the martyrdom and injury of thousands, the majority of whom are children and women. The death toll remains unconfirmed, with many victims still buried under rubble and on the streets, as ambulances and rescue teams face difficulties reaching them.