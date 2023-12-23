Israeli occupation continues its horrific crimes in Gaza Strip for the 78th day

Occupied Jerusalem, The Israeli occupation forces continued Saturday their fascist aggression against the stricken Gaza Strip for the 78th day, with violent air and artillery bombardment, horrific crimes and massacres amid catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege and the displacement of more than 90 percent of the population. Palestinian media reported that the occupation aircraft bombed a number of homes in the center of the city of Deir al-Balah, which claimed the lives of a number of Palestinians and wounded many others, and shelled a house in Nuseirat camp, killing and injuring 18 Palestinians. Israeli aircraft launched dozens of raids on Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis to the south of the Strip. The number of Palestinian martyrs from the Israeli aggression on Gaza since Oct. 7th rose to more than 20 thousand according to Health Ministry. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency