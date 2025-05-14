Jack Link’s and MrBeast Announce Unprecedented Global Partnership

LONDON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jack Link’s, a global leader in meat snacks and one of the largest privately owned food companies in the U.S., today announced a groundbreaking global partnership with the world’s #1 social media creator, businessman, and philanthropist, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson).

This landmark collaboration will see the two entities launch an exciting line of co-branded protein-packed meat snack products. This partnership marks MrBeast’s first-ever collaboration with a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company for a co-branded product line, signaling a significant convergence of traditional food industry expertise and modern digital influence.

The Jack Link’s x MrBeast collaboration introduces a new line of co-branded meat snack packs of your favourite flavours of beef jerky, biltong and beef bars. Designed for convenient snacking and active lifestyles, these packs showcase MrBeast’s signature branding, cater to protein-rich snacking needs for school lunches, road trips, and everyday protein fuelling.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with MrBeast,” said Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s. “Jimmy’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his fans align perfectly with our values at Jack Link’s. We believe this collaboration will drive a new generation of consumers into the meat snacks category, worldwide.”

This strategic partnership targets the significant market of Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and their parents. Despite 33 percent of younger consumers snacking more than three times a day, only about 9 percent currently opt for meat snacks, highlighting a substantial opportunity for growth by offering appealing and convenient choices that merge the trusted quality of Jack Link’s with the widespread influence of MrBeast.*

“I’ve been eating Jack Link’s since I can remember, so teaming up is a no-brainer,” Donaldson said. “Now we get to do something super fun and tasty for our fans – I can’t wait for everyone to see what we dream up.”

MrBeast’s CEO, Jeff Housenbold, added, ”We’re always looking to partner with brands that share our ‘better than the competition’ and ‘better-for-you’ philosophy, so this collaboration with Jack Link’s felt like a natural fit. Beast Packs are a way to bring the MrBeast experience from the screen to the snack aisle – while also introducing our fans to each other’s worlds.”

* Nielsen NIQ Demographic Profile (4/28/2025) Mintel 2024

For press enquiries, please contact: charlotte@quince-creative.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0209bc2-9432-442f-b60e-a295b57eb139

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9450389