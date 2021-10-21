JAGGAER Teams Up with Industry Experts for New Procurement with Purpose Webinar Series

Panelists from Spend Matters, The Hackett Group, EcoVadis, Harvard University and more share steps for leading environment, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives internally and making a lasting impact

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER today announces its new ESG-focused webinar series: Procurement with Purpose: Protecting People, the Planet and Profit . The four-part series will provide procurement professionals with valuable and practical insights for driving forward ESG initiatives within their organizations. Attendees will hear from top experts in the space, including analysts from Spend Matters and The Hackett Group and thought leaders from EcoVadis, Harvard University, riskmethods, TealBook and more.

“Organizations play a key role in protecting the planet and the rights of people through the way they buy and sell. Procurement is in the prime position to affect change and drive these responsible practices internally,” said Jim Bureau, JAGGAER’s CEO. “This webinar series is unlike anything we’ve done before. Attendees will drive the discussions and be able to submit questions ahead of time so we’re focusing on the actionable advice that will set teams up for the most success.”

Peter Smith, Managing Director of Procurement Excellence and author of the upcoming book, Procurement with Purpose, will moderate. The series will run from October 21 to December 7, 2021, and include interactive and energetic panel discussions that answer real audience questions on the following:

How to Manage the Triple Bottom-Line (October 21): Learn why procurement with purpose is so important from Spend Matters’ Senior Analyst Bertrand Maltaverne, Harvard’s CPO Sara Malconian and JAGGAER’s EVP of Product Management Dawn Andre. They’ll share how to assemble the right team of stakeholders, develop your own ESG strategy and use technology as an enabler so you can start making an impact today.

(October 21): Learn why procurement with purpose is so important from Spend Matters’ Senior Analyst Bertrand Maltaverne, Harvard’s CPO Sara Malconian and JAGGAER’s EVP of Product Management Dawn Andre. They’ll share how to assemble the right team of stakeholders, develop your own ESG strategy and use technology as an enabler so you can start making an impact today. Talk Sustainability to Me (November 9): We all want to build a more sustainable supply chain, but a lack of good data often gets in the way. Hear from EcoVadis’ CMO Emily Rakowski, JAGGAER’s CHRO Michele Hamill, and other special guests on common misconceptions of net-zero carbon and how to organize and apply data for maximum value.

(November 9): We all want to build a more sustainable supply chain, but a lack of good data often gets in the way. Hear from EcoVadis’ CMO Emily Rakowski, JAGGAER’s CHRO Michele Hamill, and other special guests on common misconceptions of net-zero carbon and how to organize and apply data for maximum value. Rethinking Supplier Diversity (November 18): Supplier diversity is a hot topic, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye. Join JAGGAER’s VP of Corporate and Product Marketing Roger Blumberg, The Hackett Group’s Global Procurement Advisory Practice Leader Chris Sawchuck, TealBook’s Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Matt Palackdharry and others to discuss what supplier diversity really means and how to develop a meaningful strategy.

(November 18): Supplier diversity is a hot topic, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye. Join JAGGAER’s VP of Corporate and Product Marketing Roger Blumberg, The Hackett Group’s Global Procurement Advisory Practice Leader Chris Sawchuck, TealBook’s Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Matt Palackdharry and others to discuss what supplier diversity really means and how to develop a meaningful strategy. ESG, Your Bottom-Line and Tying It All Together (December 7): Profit comes down to protecting supply chains. JAGGAER’s VP of Product Management Georg Roesch, riskmethods’ Senior Solutions Marketing Manager Matthew York and Visiting Lecturer at Sussex University Savita Mace will share how to mitigate risk through purposeful procurement practices.

Attendees will receive one Continuing Education Hour (CEH) for each session from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) to maintain their certifications.

“Addressing sustainability, human rights and evolving ESG regulation is now critical for procurement teams across all industries,” said Thomas Derry, CEO at Institute of Supply Management. “We’re pleased to offer credits for participation in this series because these are the subjects in which procurement professionals need to dive deep to create thoughtful strategies that both drive tangible value for their organizations and create a better world.”

To register or learn more about the series, please visit here .

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.