KAHRAMAA Launches National Initiative to Reduce Residential Consumption 5%

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), represented by the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed), launched its new initiative to reduce water and electricity consumption by 5% in the residential sector.

This initiative comes to achieve environmental sustainability in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030, and the global sustainable development goals, in developing community awareness and ensuring the efficiency of electricity and water consumption in the State of Qatar from next year 2022.

During a press conference, held remotely, Public Relations and Communication Manager at KAHRAMAA Mohamed Ali Saleh Al Mohannadi affirmed the Corporation’s keenness to launch all initiatives in order to raise the efficiency and improve operational processes to ensure the provision of the best services to all customers and contribute to the preservation of natural resources of the State of Qatar, and to exploit it without attrition, stressing the importance of the new initiative aimed at energy sustainability in accordance with Vision 2030 and the National Strategy 2018-2022.

Source: Government of Qatar