Kapsch TrafficCom wins major tunnel management project in Middle East

Implementation and maintenance of tunnel management systems for five tunnels in Emirate of Sharjah

Cutting-edge AI solution to potentially integrate with the mechanical, electrical & plumbing systems to further upgrade state-of-the-art road safety systems at a later date

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / SHARJAH, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2025 – Kapsch TrafficCom was awarded the system implementation and maintenance of five tunnels by Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority (SRTA), Govt, of Sharjah.

The tunnels are located on the road that connects the economic hub Khorfakkan with the rest of the Emirate through the Hajar Mountains, cutting driving time from the port city to the capital Sharjah from over 100 minutes to around 45 minutes. Starting with May 2025, Kapsch TrafficCom will be responsible for enhancing the operational efficiency, safety and regulatory compliance of the tunnel systems.

The contract with a value in the double digit millions extends over three years of delivery and two years of subsequent maintenance for a total project length of five years. The project also includes the option to add AI-driven advanced traffic management systems at a later date.

Carolin Treichl, EVP EMEA at Kapsch TrafficCom, comments on the award: “We are proud that SRTA chose Kapsch TrafficCom. The new system increases traffic safety, improves air quality and potentially saves lives with incident detection, fire detection, and firefighting systems. We are looking forward to working with SRTA to deliver this important project.” Michael Weber, Head of Sales EMEA at Kapsch TrafficCom, adds: “This is an essential project for us that will allow us to grow our presence in the region. The technology we are deploying here is also used in other infrastructure projects in Europe and the USA to great success.”

Dr Mohsin Bin Balwan, Director of Traffic Engineering Department at SRTA, comments: “This project underscores our commitment to develop and maintain a robust transportation infrastructure that fosters the Emirate’s sustainable development and growth. By leveraging advanced technologies from global companies like Kapsch TrafficCom, SRTA aims to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. This project marks a pivotal step towards Sharjah’s vision for AI driven and intelligent transport ecosystem solutions. The use of advanced artificial intelligence to monitor and respond to tunnel conditions in real-time significantly enhances public safety. These tunnels are set to become among the most intelligent and safe tunnel systems globally.”

Project details

The project involves the implementation and maintenance of various mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for five tunnels. Key systems include:

Advanced Traffic Management System

Tunnel Ventilation System

Emergency Telephone System

Backbone Communication Network System

SCADA Integration System for real-time control

CCTV System, Incident Detection, and interrelated analytics

Lighting, Evacuation, and Fire Safety Systems

Power supply and environmental utilities

Server and XR-enabled control room facilities

The tunnels, among them the Al Multaqa tunnel which, at 2.7 kilometers is the longest covered tunnel in the Middle East, are essential for improving congestion, reducing travel time for trade and tourism, enhancing the air quality and ensuring reliability of the roadway infrastructure and driver safety.

