Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) launched its Eid Al-Adha celebrations today, featuring a diverse cultural and entertainment program. Katara's events attracted visitors of all ages and backgrounds, reflecting its success in establishing itself as a premier destination for families seeking memorable experiences during such occasions. According to Qatar News Agency, the Katara corniche witnessed a traditional Qatari dance performance, Ardha, with its authentic rhythms and evoked memories of Qatar's rich heritage. Meanwhile, the 'Katara Eid Gift' put smiles on children's faces, transforming the Eid celebrations into cherished memories for the youngsters amidst a lively and joyful festive atmosphere. A number of parents expressed their delight with the festive atmosphere provided by Katara during Eid, praising the excellent organization and the diverse range of activities that combined entertainment with heritage and cultural values. They emphasized that 'Katara Eid Gift' has become an event child ren eagerly anticipate each year, as it brings joy to their hearts. They noted that Katara successfully provided a safe space for families, enhancing the spirit of Eid and preserving authentic social customs in a modern way that appeals to all segments of society. The military parade added a visual dimension to Katara's Eid celebrations. The audience also watched as light displays illuminated the night with fireworks, creating a breathtaking spectacle. Starting tomorrow, Al Thuraya Planetarium will host three shows about the early universe, taking the audience on a journey through the stars, planets, and mysteries of the cosmos. Al Thuraya Planetarium is one of Katara's most popular attractions, offering dazzling visual displays that combine education and entertainment in an engaging and interactive atmosphere. Through these events, Katara aims to solidify its position as a destination that celebrates culture and heritage in a fun and entertaining environment. It offers a comprehensive experience during Ei d Al-Adha, blending visual delights with a family-friendly atmosphere and authentic Qatari identity, ensuring Katara remains one of the most memorable destinations for Eid celebrations in Qatar.