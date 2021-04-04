Khalifa Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah’s COMPLICATION shines makes it 3rd time lucky

Owned and bred by Khalifa Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, COMPLICATAION (No Nay Never x Sleek Gold) opened her scorecard in the Prix De Gennetines, a maiden over 1,400 metres at the French track of Moulins on Saturday, 3 April. Trained by Fabrice Chappet in Chantilly, this 3-year-old filly was having her 3rd start in competition. She had run twice previously, for two second places in February and March this year. On Saturday, she confirmed she building up to a bigger performance.

Ridden by Clement Lecoeuvre, COMPLICATAION sat in just behind the pacemaker NANAWEST (Kingsalsa x Anawest). Coming to the outside of the leader in the final turn, she took the lead at the beginning of the straight and quickly pulled clear. Running in the centre of the track, she gradually increased her lead under very little pressure from her jockey to finally win by 3 lengths in front of ACCLAM (Mehmas x Ehteyat) who had finished well to take second. SIGNATURE SONG (USA) (Speightstown x Daring Diva) was further 1½ lengths behind in third.

By Coolmore sire NO NAY NEVER, COMPLICATION is out of DANSILI mare SLEEK GOLD. SLEEK GOLD has also produced Stakes performer SIMPLICITY (Casamento) for owner Khalifa Mohammed Al Attiyah as well.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club