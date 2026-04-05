King of Bahrain Accuses Iran of Targeting Civilians and Infrastructure in Regional Aggression

Doha: King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain: said that the unjustified Iranian aggression against Bahrain and the countries of the region targeted civilians, facilities, and civilian infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and property damage. This came during his meeting with several personnel from the Bahrain Defense Force on Sunday.

According to Qatar News Agency, the King of Bahrain stressed the importance of adhering to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemned the unjustified Iranian aggression and demanded that Iran immediately cease these attacks and any other hostile acts.