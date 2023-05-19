King’s speech consolidates vision to enhance joint Arab action, achieve Arab peoples’ aspirations: Shura Chairman

Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, has asserted that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s keynoted speech at the 32nd Arab Summit, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, consolidates the royal noble visions to enhance joint Arab action and a…

Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, has asserted that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s keynoted speech at the 32nd Arab Summit, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, consolidates the royal noble visions to enhance joint Arab action and achieve the aspirations of Arab countries and peoples.

He expressed pride in all-inclusive topics included in HM the King’s address, aimed at broadening intra-Arab cooperation and coordination in order to achieve the best for Arab peoples.

Al-Saleh added that HM the King’s call for adopting the comprehensive and just peace approach in addressing various issues reflects the kingdom’s long-standing approach in building strategic international relations based on mutual respect, coexistence and peace among all.

He pointed out that HM King Hamad’s participation in Jeddah Summit proves the kingdom’s ongoing support for all efforts exerted by Arab countries to build on the previous achievements of the Arab action process.

He expressed pride in the kingdom’s hosting of the 33rd Arab Summit, noting that the 2024 summit will enrich joint Arab action.

He commended the noble endeavours made by Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saudi, and the support of Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saudi, to cement Arab unity, host Arab and Islamic summits and adopt effective humanitarian initiatives.

Source: Bahrain News Agency